Bangladesh capable of manufacturing, exporting Covid vaccine: Prime minister

The prime minister said during her recent tour to the United Kingdom and France she told the world leaders that Bangladesh wants to produce coronavirus vaccine and let the country do so.
"I told them to remove all barriers to produce coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh, this is the right of the people of the whole world, this should be declared as the global public good," she said.
She mentioned that if Bangladesh gets the chance, it would produce vaccine as it has that capability and the government has already allotted a land for the purpose. "We can also supply vaccine to the world," she said.