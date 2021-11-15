Government

Bangladesh capable of manufacturing, exporting Covid vaccine: Prime minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said in parliament that Bangladesh has the capability of producing and exporting Covid-19 vaccines to other countries, reports UNB.

She said this participating in a discussion over a resolution brought in the house to thank UNESCO for introducing an award over creative economy on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The prime minister said during her recent tour to the United Kingdom and France she told the world leaders that Bangladesh wants to produce coronavirus vaccine and let the country do so.

"I told them to remove all barriers to produce coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh, this is the right of the people of the whole world, this should be declared as the global public good," she said.

She mentioned that if Bangladesh gets the chance, it would produce vaccine as it has that capability and the government has already allotted a land for the purpose. "We can also supply vaccine to the world," she said.

