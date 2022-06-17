Bangladesh-Japan comprehensive partnership to reach new heights: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said “Japan-Bangladesh-Comprehensive Partnership” has been launched to take the friendly ties between the two countries to a new height of a strategic partnership.

“We have launched the ‘Japan-Bangladesh Comprehensive Partnership’ to elevate the friendly relationship to a new height. Our comprehensive partnership is now poised to be raised to a strategic partnership in the near future,” she said.

In a video message aired in a programme marking the celebration of the 50 years of cooperation between Bangladesh and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), she sought Japanese supports to fulfill Bangladesh’s vision to become a developed nation by 2041.