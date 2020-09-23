Bangladesh keeps close contact to collect COVID-19 vaccine: Maleque

DMCH director brigadier general AKM Nasir Uddin chaired the function.

About the second wave of coronavirus, Maleque said many countries across the world including the US and some European nations ignored the deadly virus and as a result they are facing a second wave of COVID-19.

“We are now aware enough of the second wave of the killer disease… Bangladesh may face second wave of coronavirus. So, we have to be careful of the lethal virus,” he added.

The health ministry sources said many countries including China, the UK, the US, Russia and India are in the final stage for vaccine development as they are performing phase-3 human trial of COVID-19 vaccine development.