Bangladesh keeps close contact to collect COVID-19 vaccine: Maleque

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday said Bangladesh is keeping close communication with those companies, which are at the final stage of COVID-19 vaccine development, reports BSS.
“Many countries are working frantically for COVID-19 vaccine development campaign… But nine companies are at final stage in the race for vaccine development. We are keeping a constant communication with five companies to get effective vaccines at the quickest possible time,” he said.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has given all necessary instructions to take all preparations including financial issue for collecting effective and safe vaccine soon after it is developed by a company in the world, the minister told the inaugural function of modernisation and expanded programme of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), an official release said.
About the second wave of coronavirus, Maleque said many countries across the world including the US and some European nations ignored the deadly virus and as a result they are facing a second wave of COVID-19
Maleque said Bangladesh is successfully handling COVID-19 pandemic through taking prompt preventive measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.
The government has been taking multiple measures to halt the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, he added.
DMCH director brigadier general AKM Nasir Uddin chaired the function.
“We are now aware enough of the second wave of the killer disease… Bangladesh may face second wave of coronavirus. So, we have to be careful of the lethal virus,” he added.
The health ministry sources said many countries including China, the UK, the US, Russia and India are in the final stage for vaccine development as they are performing phase-3 human trial of COVID-19 vaccine development.
If these countries are able to develop coronavirus vaccines, Bangladesh will get inoculations on priority basis, they said.
The countries with per capita income below US$ 4000 will get vaccines for free. As per capita income of Bangladesh is around 2,000 US dollar, the country will get the vaccine for free.