Bangladesh reports one new dengue patient

The health authorities announced the detection of one new dengue case in the past 24 hours until Thursday morning.

In a regular update, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said, 13 patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals.

A total of 379 people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease since the beginning of this year. Among them, 364 have recovered.

Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 made full recovery.

Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures.