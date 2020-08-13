Bangladesh reports one new dengue patient

A nurse is seen treating a dengue infected patient at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 2 August 2019. Reuters

The health authorities announced the detection of one new dengue case in the past 24 hours until Thursday morning.

In a regular update, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said, 13 patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals.

A total of 379 people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease since the beginning of this year. Among them, 364 have recovered.

Bangladesh witnessed a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 made full recovery.

Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures.

