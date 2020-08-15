Bangladesh sees one more dengue case

One new dengue case was recorded in the last 24 hours until Saturday morning.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said 16 patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals.
A total of 385 people were diagnosed with dengue since the beginning of this year. Among them, 368 have recovered.
Bangladesh had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 made recovery.
Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures.
