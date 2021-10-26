Bangladesh to bridge between east-west for business: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the businessmen who come to invest here would get the opportunity to avail the market of South and Southeast Asia as Bangladesh will make a bridge between east and west for expanding business.

“In future, Bangladesh will be developed as a communication bridge between East and West,” she said while inaugurating the weeklong “Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit-2021” at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).

Joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital as the chief guest, the premier said different opportunities are being creating in various ways keeping in mind the geographical location and importance of Bangladesh.

She opined, “Those who come to invest in Bangladesh will not only get Bangladesh, I would say there will also be an ample opportunity (for them) to capture the South Asia and Southeast Asian market and export”.