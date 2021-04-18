Bangladesh to demand 10pc of funds for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char: Momen

“It’s not a matter whether Rohingyas are living in Kutupalong, Cox’s Bazar, Barishal or in Bhasan Char. That shouldn’t be their headache. Their headache should be providing services to Rohingyas. They’re obligated to give them services wherever they stay,” Momen said.

If the humanitarian agencies do not provide services to Rohingyas, member states will not give funds which will put them in hardship, he said.

The foreign minister said they do not know how the UNHCR and other agencies spend the money though they raise funds in the name of Rohingyas and host communities.

Responding to a question on the technical team’s observation on Bhasan Char, the foreign minister said, “They’ve a very good and positive observation. Concisely, they’ve given a positive observation.”

He said they will hand over a 10-page report based on their observations and they have already submitted a two-page synopsis.

An 18-member UN delegation visited Bhasan Char in March to have a firsthand view of the housing facility for 100,000 Rohingyas.

In their two-page synopsis, the team pointed out three points – education for Rohingya children, increasing heights of the embankments and better communication system.

Momen said Bangladesh has no problem in providing education to Rohingyas but it has to be in Myanmar language.

“Rohingyas will have to go back to Myanmar. So, education in Myanmar curriculum will help Rohingyas integrate in their society easily once they return home,” he said.

About further increasing the heights of the embankments, Momen said they will certainly do it for their own needs.