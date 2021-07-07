Bangladesh to receive 3.5m vaccine doses from COVAX this month: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday said Bangladesh will receive more vaccine doses this month from Japan, the European Union (EU) and the USA under COVAX facility apart from a steady flow of vaccine doses from China, reports UNB.

“We’re in a good position now. I should say we’ve made a line up. I think there’ll be no vaccine crisis, and the vaccination programme will continue uninterruptedly,” he told a few newspersons at his residence.

Momen said Bangladesh is likely to get around 2.5 million doses of vaccine from Japan while one million from the EU under the COVAX facility. “These’re likely to be AstraZeneca vaccine doses.”