Bangladesh to take its policy on Afghanistan independently: FM

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh would decide its policy on Afghanistan independently, noting that the policy of India or Pakistan on the matter was not of much importance to Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh always decides its foreign policy in its own interest and very independently,” he told BBC Bangla in an interview making it clear that the decision of Bangladesh is not linked with that of any other country.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh always believes in a people’s government that comes through a political and democratic process, and it always extends support to such a government where people’s desire is reflected.