Bangladesh to take its policy on Afghanistan independently: FM

“We’ll extend support if people’s desire is reflected in the new Afghan government. At this moment, we don’t know as we’re yet to understand the situation in Afghanistan,” Momen said, adding that things will depend on how the new Afghan government acts and what policy it adopts after the formulation of the government.
Responding to a question, Momen said there is a commitment from the highest level that no one will be killed along the Bangladesh-India border but unfortunately it is still happening.
He said it is unfortunate for Bangladesh while it is a shame for India as it is happening despite repeated promises.
“In principle, the two countries decided that no one should be killed and no live bullets will be used. But it’s happening. We don’t want a single death. It’s the decision but it’s not fully complied yet,” said the foreign minister.
Asked why the border killing is still happening, Momen suggested the journalist do investigative journalism as they are not getting a clue.
Responding to a question on the Rohingya crisis, the foreign minister said four years have passed but not a single Rohingya was repatriated.
“Myanmar didn’t keep its commitment,” he added.
He said Bangladesh will continue to urge the international community to push Myanmar saying Myanmar will take back Rohingyas if pressure on them is mounted.
Momen mentioned that Myanmar took back its nationals in 1978 and 1992 but this time Bangladesh is yet to be successful.
He said they are trying bilaterally, trilaterally and multilaterally to find a solution to the Rohingya crisis.
Momen reminded all that there will be pockets of extremism and radicalism if the Rohingyas’ stay in Bangladesh is prolonged which may affect the investment of major countries in the region amid the possibility of instability.
The foreign minister expressed displeasure over the UK government’s decision to keep Bangladesh on the red list for entering England.
“We’ve conveyed our concern,” he said.
If anyone from a red,-listed country enters the UK, he or she must book a quarantine hotel (cost 2500 pound sterling) and coronavirus (Covid-19) tests which is quite expensive.