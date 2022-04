Bangladesh Bank has extended the limit of transactions through the mobile financial service (MFS) platforms, in an effort to meet the growing demand for cashless transactions.

The MFS users can now deposit a highest amount of Tk 30,000 into an account through agents in a day and Tk 200,000 in a month, according to a gazette notification issued on Monday.

On the other hand, the daily cash-out limit has been fixed at Tk 25,000 from agent points while the monthly cash-out limit is Tk 1,50,000.