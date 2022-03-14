Cabinet asks NBR to reduce VAT on daily essentials

The cabinet today directed the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to reduce the VAT as much as possible among the existing 15 per cent on the imports of essential commodities, including edible oil, sugar to keep those prices at a tolerable level, reports BSS.

The cabinet also asked the authorities concerned to execute the directive

immediately.

The directive came during an unscheduled discussion on the market situation at the regular cabinet meeting held with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.