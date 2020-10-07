Cabinet declares 7 March as ‘Historic Day’

The cabinet on Wednesday declared 7 March as ‘Historic Day’ instead of the ‘National Historic Day’ in a bid to observe the day nationally and internationally, commemorating the historic speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports BSS.

The announcement came from the weekly cabinet meeting held virtually with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The prime minister joined the meeting through a videoconference from her official Gonobhaban residence, while other cabinet members remained connected from the secretariat.