Cancer hospitals in every divisions by 2022: Minister

Prothom Alo English Desk

The government will build a 15-storey cancer hospital in each of the eight divisions within the next two years, health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque said Thursday, reports UNB.

He made the announcement at a meeting to review the progress of the project titled 'Establishment of Cancer Hospitals at 8 Divisional Levels' at the secretariat.

Advertisement


The hospital will have adequate facilities for the treatment of cancer as well as kidney and heart and each department will have at least 300 beds, Maleque said.

"Once the hospitals start operation, the people won't need to go abroad for treatment," the health minister said.

More News

Bangladesh reports one new dengue patient

A nurse is seen treating a dengue infected patient at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 2 August 2019.

Meerjady Sabrina made additional DG of DGHS

IEDCR director Meerjady Sabrina Flora

HC to resume regular operation from Wednesday

HC to resume regular operation from Wednesday

'Govt to conduct mobile court to ensure people wear masks'

'Govt to conduct mobile court to ensure people wear masks'