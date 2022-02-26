CEC, four other commissioners’ names likely to be announced today

The president is vested with the responsibility of forming the EC. The constitution, however, states that the president would work as per consultation of the prime minister in everything except appointing the prime minister and chief justice.
The EC is being formed under a law for the first time. The parliament passed ‘CEC and EC Appointment Bill 2022’ on 27 January and a six-member search committee for recommending names to the president was formed on 5 February.
The search committee, headed by Appellate Division judge, Justice Obaidul Hassan, held seven meetings among themselves and organised four more meetings with civil society members.
The committee urged the political parties and individuals to recommend names for the EC. On 14 February, the cabinet division published a list of 322 individuals proposed by different political parties, organisations and individuals. Some more names were proposed by the civil society members. Some opposition political parties including BNP, CPB, BASAD, Biplobi Workers Party, LDP, Bangladesh Kalyan Party, Bangladesh Muslim League and some others parties did not suggest any names.
With the absence of any specific law, the last two ECs were formed through search committees. Both the commissions, one under Kazi Rakibuddin and the other led by KM Nurul Huda, were at the centre of controversy. Rakibuddin commission hold the one-sided national election on 5 January 2014. A total of 154 lawmakers were elected uncontested in that election boycotted by major opposition parties.
The eleventh parliamentary election organised by the Nurul Huda commission also created widespread controversy. The tenure of that commission ended on 14 February.
Under this circumstances, different quarters have urged the authorities to form an EC which will be able to conduct a free and fair election. The eminent personalities also made the same demand during the meetings with the search committee.
The next EC would oversee the next general election.
Several sources of the search committee said the final list of 10 names proposed include former civil and military bureaucrats, former judges and teachers.