Changes in seven key police posts

Changes have been made in seven senior posts of the police force, including commissioners of Chattogram and Gazipur metropolitan police and the deputy inspector general of Chattogram range.
The public safety division of the home ministry issued a circular in this regard on Monday.
Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) commissioner Md Mahbubur Rahman has been transferred as the deputy inspector general of the Dhaka industrial area police unit. He has been replaced by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) additional police commissioner Saleh Mohammed Tanveer.
Gazipur Metropolitan Police commissioner Anwar Hossain has been transferred as deputy inspector general of police at the Chattogram range. The deputy inspector general of this range, Khandokar Golam Faruk, has been transferred to the Bangladesh Police Academy at Sarda in Rajshahi.
Deputy inspector general of police at the Bangladesh Police Academy, Md Abdullah Hil Baki, has been made deputy inspector general of police at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Imtiaz Ahmed, who had been in this post, has been appointed as additional director general of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). The RAB additional director general Jamil Ahmed has been transferred as deputy inspector general of CID.