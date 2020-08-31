Changes in seven key police posts

Changes have been made in seven senior posts of the police force, including commissioners of Chattogram and Gazipur metropolitan police and the deputy inspector general of Chattogram range.

The public safety division of the home ministry issued a circular in this regard on Monday.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) commissioner Md Mahbubur Rahman has been transferred as the deputy inspector general of the Dhaka industrial area police unit. He has been replaced by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) additional police commissioner Saleh Mohammed Tanveer.