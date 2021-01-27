Chattogram city election begins amid enthusiasm and fear

Awami League leaders have said that they want to win the mayoral post at any cost. Committees at several levels have been formed with leaders of the main party and its fronts and affiliated organisations in order to manage the election. They have even analysed the voters’ list to determine who are likely to vote for Awami League, who are BNP supporters and who are neutral voters. Now their plans are to be implemented accordingly.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders have said that Awami League this time did not nominate the immediate past mayor AJM Nasir Uddin. There is conflict within the ruling party over councilor posts. BNP feels it may benefit from Awami League’s inner conflicts. They said the voters must be brought to the centres and they must remain in the fray till the end to ensure their votes. Agents must remain in the centres. They have planned to bring their voters to the centres. But their main anxiety is how far their people will be able to evade being nabbed and how they can ensure that they agents will be able to remain in the polling centres. They will try to remain alert till the end.

Voting will take place for 39 councillor posts of Chattogram City’s 41 wards. Of this, rebel ruling party candidates are contesting against candidates of their own party Awami League in 32 wards. Two have been killed in clashes between the supporters of the Awami League nominated candidates and that those of the rebel candidates. There remains fear of violence on the day of the election too.

Speaking to the media at the election commission office in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Tuesday, senior secretary Md Alamgir said he hoped for a good election in Chattogram. He said, “All possible security measures have been taken. Everyone will be able to vote, following the health guidelines.”