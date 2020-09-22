‘Concerted global action’ to combat climate, COVID-19 challenges: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called for a “concerted global action” to effectively address the crisis arising out from the climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our climate emergency and COVID-19 are global threats. Both were predictable, and we could have – should have – done much more to minimise the risks. But now that they are upon us, the best way to respond, surely, is through concerted international action,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina, also the chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), made the call in an article published in leading British daily The Guardian today. Following is the article:

One-third of my country was underwater last month. The heaviest rains in almost a decade began and have still not abated. More than 1.5 million Bangladeshis are displaced; tens of thousands of hectares of paddy fields have been washed away. Millions of my compatriots will need food aid this year.