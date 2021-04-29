Conflicting info on Covid testing kit crunch

The Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) fears the stock of RT-PCR kit used to detect Covid-19 will soon run out. The institution has sent a letter to the Health Services Division on 20 April stating that the coronavirus testing kit will be out stock in 15 to 20 days. It also said that it would take one or one and a half months to procure new kits even through emergency purchase.

On the contrary, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has said there was no shortage of test kits in the country and that was why more tests have been conducted based on the stock.

Public health experts pointed that such contradictory statements of the two responsible government organisations show lack of coordination between the two bodies.

They said, it is necessary to provide people with accurate information at the moment.

Notably, there was shortage of testing kits last year that resulted in lower number of tests.