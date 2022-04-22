Construct factories, structures protecting environment: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked everyone concerned to design and construct any structure including industrial units keeping in mind the issue of environment as the climate change appeared to have exposed Bangladesh as one of its worst victims.

“We are taking steps to make everything environment friendly, starting from every industrial plant to all other establishments we are constructing,” she said as she unveiled the foundation stone of a fertiliser plant and opened four other development projects.

Mentioning that seven most green factories in readymade garment industry out of 10 in the world are in Bangladesh, she said her government is taking every step considering environmental issue.

Sheikh Hasina said the government has been developing 100 special economic zones across the country.

Bangladesh attained the status of developing nation due to the realistic measures taken by the government while the country is celebrating the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence, she added.