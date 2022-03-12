Continuous democratic process behind country’s unprecedented development: PM Hasina

The prime minister was addressing a civic reception accorded in her honour in Abu Dhabi on the occasion of her official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

She joined the event virtually from her place of residence in Abu Dhabi, while Bangladeshi expatriates were connected from three venues -- Bangladesh Consulate in Dubai, Abu Dhabi Theatre and Bangladesh English Private School and College in Ras Al Khaimah.

Sheikh Hasina said there was no continuation of the democratic process in the country for several years after 1975.

“There was a black chapter after 1975. That dark cloud is gone. We’re now taking Bangladesh forward following the ideology of Father of the Nation,” she said adding that Bangladesh is marching forward and none would be able to take it back anymore.