Covid-19: Govt assigns 64 secretaries to deal with health services in 64 districts

The government has assigned 64 secretaries to coordinate with Covid-19 related-health services in 64 districts across the country.
The prime minister’s office (PMO) issued an order on 1 April in this regard.
It said the secretaries will carry out three duties. Firstly, they will supervise the health service management and other activities related to Covid-19 in consultation and coordination with the respective lawmakers, zila parishad chairman, public representatives, respected citizens and officials concerned of the respective district.
Secondly, the secretaries will monitor and coordinate the law and order of the district.
Thirdly, they will inform the respective ministries, divisions, offices and agencies of the government in written over the challenge, to be identified through coordination.
Besides, they will report to the cabinet and the PMO over the matter regularly.
Earlier in May last year, a secretary for each district was given the task to coordinate the government’s efforts to battle the Covid-19 and distribute relief materials among people affected by the pandemic.