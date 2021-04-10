Covid-19: Govt assigns 64 secretaries to deal with health services in 64 districts

The government has assigned 64 secretaries to coordinate with Covid-19 related-health services in 64 districts across the country.

The prime minister’s office (PMO) issued an order on 1 April in this regard.

It said the secretaries will carry out three duties. Firstly, they will supervise the health service management and other activities related to Covid-19 in consultation and coordination with the respective lawmakers, zila parishad chairman, public representatives, respected citizens and officials concerned of the respective district.