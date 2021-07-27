Government

Covid-19 immunisation to begin at union level from 7 Aug

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The inoculation of people against the highly contagious disease, Covid-19, will begin in the union level from 7 August, said home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and health minister Zahid Maleque.

The work of setting up vaccination centres at the union parishad level is underway, they added.

The ministers were talking to media following a high level meeting on coronavirus infection situation in the country at the secretariat today (Tuesday).

Health minister Zahid Maleque, state minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam and inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, among others were present in the meeting.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal chaired the meeting.

Any person above 18 years of age will get the Covid-19 vaccine by showing his/her National Identity (NID) card at the vaccination centres, the home minister told the media.

