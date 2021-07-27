Covid-19 immunisation to begin at union level from 7 Aug

The ministers were talking to media following a high level meeting on coronavirus infection situation in the country at the secretariat today (Tuesday).
Health minister Zahid Maleque, state minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak, cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam and inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, among others were present in the meeting.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal chaired the meeting.
Any person above 18 years of age will get the Covid-19 vaccine by showing his/her National Identity (NID) card at the vaccination centres, the home minister told the media.