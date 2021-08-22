Deal inked under SASEC-2 to develop roads in northern region

Roads and Highways Department chief engineer Md Abdus Sabur and Farhana Momen of package-5’s construction company Abdul Momen Limited and Zhou Libo, authorized representative of package-13’s construction company, China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

Road Transport and Bridges minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader joined the agreement signing ceremony at Roads and Highways Department through video conferencing.