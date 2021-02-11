Definition of martyred intellectuals finalised

The liberation war affairs ministry has fixed the definition of martyred intellectual as part of its initiative to prepare a full list of the martyred intellectuals. Every year, Bangladesh commemorates 14 December as the Martyred Intellectuals Day though there is no approved list and definition.

According to the new definition, Bengali litterateurs, philosophers, scientists, artists, teachers, researchers, journalists, lawyers, physicians, engineers, architects, sculptors, public and private employees, politicians, social workers, cultural activists, persons related to filmmaking, theatre and music, playing crucial role through intellectual contribution to the emergence of Bangladesh, and thus had been murdered or abducted by the occupational Pakistani military and their collaborators between 25 March 1971 and 31 January 1972, are martyred intellectuals.

The ministry sources said that the definition was finalised on Wednesday during a committee meeting chaired by the liberation war affairs ministry secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh. The committee has been formed to verify the list of martyred intellectuals.