Department of environment ignores ministry

The Department of Environment (DoE) allegedly delays processing site clearance for industrial installation.

Moreover, the department neither has provided a complete list of unresolved applications nor a list of officials responsible for the delay, despite the line ministry’s several requests.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) secretary Ziaul Hasan pointed out the negligence in his letter to DoE on 29 December.

According to the Environment Rules 1997 (amended in 2017), eligible entrepreneurs must get site clearance within 15 to 60 days of application.

Ziaul cited about 1,062 applications which were left unresolved for more than 60 days. The secretary labeled such delay as conflicting to the rules.

On 17 November 2019, the environment ministry sent a letter to DoE,seeking a list of unresolved applications piled up for the last three years. Last year on 7 October, a similar request was made to the DoE.

On 17 July 2019, the ministry also sought a list of officials responsible. In all cases, DoE remained unresponsive.