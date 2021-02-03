Department of environment ignores ministry

The Department of Environment (DoE) allegedly delays processing site clearance for industrial installation.
Moreover, the department neither has provided a complete list of unresolved applications nor a list of officials responsible for the delay, despite the line ministry’s several requests.
Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) secretary Ziaul Hasan pointed out the negligence in his letter to DoE on 29 December.
According to the Environment Rules 1997 (amended in 2017), eligible entrepreneurs must get site clearance within 15 to 60 days of application.
Ziaul cited about 1,062 applications which were left unresolved for more than 60 days. The secretary labeled such delay as conflicting to the rules.
On 17 November 2019, the environment ministry sent a letter to DoE,seeking a list of unresolved applications piled up for the last three years. Last year on 7 October, a similar request was made to the DoE.
On 17 July 2019, the ministry also sought a list of officials responsible. In all cases, DoE remained unresponsive.
It is mandatory that industrial or large construction projects get site clearance from DoE at the initial stage. Entrepreneurs have alleged that DoE’s clearance process took excessive time.
DoE often shows excuse that incomplete application actually delays the clearance process. However, DoE can solve the issue by itself to avoid delay, Ziaul wrote in his letter.
He told ProthomAlo, “The letter was for the sake of improving public service. I hope, DoE will address the backlog soon.”
DoE director general AKM. Rafique Ahammed replied to the secretary before the deadline on 15 January.
He told Prothom Alo that the unresolved applications were piled before he took his charge. “I have already fixed some of the applications. The officials responsible for the delay will not be spared.”
Among the 1,062 applications, 322 came from Khulna, 161 from Gazipur, 158 from Rangpur, 125 from Chattogram, 121 from Barishal, 91 from Noakhali, 35 from Dhaka City, 17 from Chandpur, and nine from Feni. The rest were from Narayanganj, Rajshahi, Brahmanbaria and Cox’s Bazar districts.
According to the DoE website, the department received 5,315 applications for site clearance in 2019. Among the applications, 63 per cent received clearance.
Citing the long delays, an entrepreneurs said that the backlog would discourage investment. “In many cases, corruption helps get approval,” the entrepreneur said in terms of anonymity.
The Ease of Doing Business Index by the World Bank ranks Bangladesh 168th out of 189 countries. Bangladesh government set a target to rank at 99 by 2021. However, there is no sign of progress despite various efforts.
Chairperson of the non-government platform Business Initiative Leading Development, Abul Kasem Khan, told Prothom Alo, DoE should give quick response as the businesses with investment plan have less time to sit idle.
Kasem recommended that public officials change their mindset and be made accountable.
*This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Sadiqur Rahman