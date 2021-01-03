Dhaka hopes India to meet its expectations: Foreign minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday expressed his optimism regarding the fulfillment of Bangladesh’s expectations by India as the two neighbouring countries maintain a strong, very friendly and historic relationship.

“India is the closest friend of Bangladesh. India thinks the same way. I think our expectations will be met,” he told newspersons at his office.

Responding to a question on water sharing issues, the foreign minister said they are hopeful of a solution covering all common rivers.

Bangladesh and India are in discussion to hold an in-person Summit in March 2021 if the COVID-19 situation allows.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina thanked her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for accepting her invitation to visit Bangladesh in person in March 2021 to join the celebrations on the occasion of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.