Disciplined, modern army always plays role in consolidating democracy: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said a disciplined and modern army always plays a very helpful role to consolidate the country’s democracy.

“That is why it’s (army) leadership must be entrusted to professional and responsible officers who are always imbued with the ideology of the great War of Liberation and ready to sacrifice their highest for the protection of sovereignty,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing the Army Headquarters Selection Board-2021 at Army Headquarters Multi-Purpose Complex, joining virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.