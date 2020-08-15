Disinformation campaign targeting Bangladesh by Indian web portals condemned

Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission in Kolkata condemned the disinformation campaign targeting Bangladesh by several web portals based in India's northeastern region, reports news agency UNB.

The Deputy High Commission urged all concerned to disregard the false information peddled.

"It has recently come to our notice that several web portals based in India's northeastern region have published totally false and baseless articles, and rumours, against the honourable prime minister, honourable ministers and advisers, military and security forces, and intelligence agencies of Bangladesh," said a press release.