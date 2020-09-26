'DMP to fire 26 cops found positive in dope tests '

Prothom Alo English Desk
Advertisement

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has initiated a process to terminate 26 cops found positive in dope tests, said DMP commissioner Md Shaifqul Islam on Saturday.

The DMP chief came up with the disclosure after inaugurating the deputy commissioner's office of traffic police at Mirpur section-10, reports UNB.

"We believe this action against the police personnel will deliver a clear message to others as no one will be spared," Shaifqul Islam said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Many people returned to the right path of life after the DMP had taken such initiatives, the DMP commissioner said.

The authorities are directly filing cases against the police personnel and arresting them for their involvement in drug use and helping drug traders, Shaifqul Islam added.

A dope test is a test conducted to be sure whether a person is taking drugs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

98 promoted as additional secretary

98 promoted as additional secretary

1,507 cops transferred to Cox’s Bazar

1,507 cops transferred to Cox’s Bazar

PM Hasina asks diplomats to stress on economic diplomacy

PM Hasina asks diplomats to stress on economic diplomacy

Expats can go to Oman from 1 Oct, need COVID-19 test report: Momen

Stranded Bangladeshi workers gather outside of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines office, demanding flight tickets to go back to Saudi Arabia, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 24 September 2020