Don't destroy the spirit of law enforcement: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said that the law enforcement should not be criticised in a way that may diminish their work spirit.
She also said that the government is dealing with crimes strongly.
“There shouldn’t be anything that may dishearten their (law enforcers’) spirit at work. Criticism is good but it must be considered,” she said while delivering her valedictory speech in the ninth session of the current parliament.
Referring to extrajudicial killings, the parliament leader said this started in the country during Ziaur Rahman’s regime. That time, even the bodies of many Awami League leaders and workers were not found. Then the extrajudicial killings were given the institutional shape
The prime minister said the law enforcement agencies are those who are called when people fall in danger. It’s the police that are called first during any danger. They ensure the people’s security.
“We’ve tried to control these. At the same time, we have to curb drug, terrorism and militancy,” she told the House.
Hasina said the law enforcement agencies have been working properly in curbing these social diseases. “They’ve gained enough successes and are working risking their lives.”
She said the government is sparing no one during drives by the law enforcement agencies when abnormal incidents take place. “It can’t be said we’re sparing anyone involved in crimes.”