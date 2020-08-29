Don’t pay heed to rumors over HSC exams: Education ministry

The education ministry on Saturday urged people of the country not to pay heed to any rumor about HSC and its equivalent examinations, reports UNB.

“Recently, it has been noticed that teachers, parents and students are being misled by various social media posts regarding opening of educational institutions and announcement of various imaginary dates of HSC and equivalent examinations from fake Facebook pages and profiles (Ministry of Education Board) in the name of the Ministry of Education,” said a handout today.

Teachers, parents and students are requested to remain vigilant in this regard, it said.