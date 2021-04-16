Don’t return during lockdown, except for emergencies: Govt to expats

The government has decided to discourage expatriate Bangladeshis from returning home during lockdown, unless facing an emergency, reports UNB.

Bangladesh missions abroad are being engaged to disseminate the message among expatriate communities in various countries.

To convey the message to expatriates, support from the social media platforms, Bangladesh missions’ websites and community leaders will be taken.

However, the expatriates will be able to return to home from abroad in case there is any emergency need with a condition of mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine.