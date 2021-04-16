Don’t return during lockdown, except for emergencies: Govt to expats

The government has decided to discourage expatriate Bangladeshis from returning home during lockdown, unless facing an emergency, reports UNB.
Bangladesh missions abroad are being engaged to disseminate the message among expatriate communities in various countries.
To convey the message to expatriates, support from the social media platforms, Bangladesh missions’ websites and community leaders will be taken.
However, the expatriates will be able to return to home from abroad in case there is any emergency need with a condition of mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine.
Each of the returnees will have to show Covid-19 negative certificate which is a must and the Bangladesh missions abroad will prepare the list of those who need to come to Bangladesh on an emergency need.
The Armed Forces Division will take adequate preparations for institutional quarantine facilities in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet.
The decisions were taken at a virtual inter-ministerial meeting held on Thursday chaired by foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.
Health minister, expatriates welfare and overseas employment minister, state minister for civil aviation and tourism, state minister for foreign affairs and senior officials of the ministries concerned attended.
The government has decided to allow airlines including Biman Bangladesh Airlines to operate special flights to five countries - Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore from 17 April so that the stranded Bangladeshi expatriate workers can join their workplaces.
Among the expatriate Bangladeshi workers who want to go to these five countries having BMET clearance issued by the ministry of expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment, they will be given priority in going abroad.
However, in the case of these countries, those who have a visit visa, but do not have BMET clearance, will not get priority in going abroad.
Bangladeshis who will go to the UAE for work with a visit visa can get a BMET clearance.
During the lockdown, those who wish to travel to countries other than the five mentioned countries in case of emergency will be able to travel on special flights as transit-passengers subject to clearance of the foreign ministry.