ECNEC approves Tk 319.23cr project for DNCC traffic infrastructures

The government has approved a Tk 319.23 crore project to improve road safety, including traffic infrastructures development, as well as reducing traffic congestion in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas.

The approval came from the 13th Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting of the current fiscal year (FY21), held virtually with ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The prime minister joined the meeting from her official Gonobhaban residence through a videoconferencing while other ECNEC members were connected from the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

“Three projects of two ministries were approved in today’s meeting. The total estimated cost of these three projects is Tk 5,189.69 crore,” said planning division senior secretary Md Ashadul Islam while briefing newspersons after the meeting.