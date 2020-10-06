ECNEC nods 1st revision of multi-sector project to address Rohingya crisis

The government has approved four projects involving over Tk. 16.59 billion including the first revision of the multi sector project to address Rohingya crisis on an emergency basis with an additional cost of Tk. 9.3 billion to ensure various facilities for the forcibly displaced Rohingyas and also for the host communities in Cox’s Bazar.

The approval came from a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council held today (Tuesday) with ECNEC chairperson and prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The prime minister joined the meeting virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence while the concerned ministers, state ministers and secretaries joined the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.