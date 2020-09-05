Ensure best treatment for mosque blast victims: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best treatment for the patients who suffered burn injuries in AC explosions at a mosque in Narayanganj, reports UNB.

"Prime minister Sheikh Hasina gave the directive to ensure the best treatment for the patients," PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

He said the prime minister is constantly inquiring about the condition of the burned patients.

The prime inister also expressed profound shock and sorrow at the loss of lives in the explosions.