Ensure security of all Bangabandhu sculptures: HC

On 25 February, the High Court directed the government to declare 7 March as the 'National Historic Day' and issue a gazette notification in this regard within a month.



The court also sought the progress report on the matter within a month.



It issued a directive for installing the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in all districts and upazilas of the country within the 'Mujib Borsho'.



On 4 March, 2018, the HC issued another rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to set up a Bangabandhu's speech-mode sculpture at the place where he had delivered the historic 7th March Speech in 1971.

