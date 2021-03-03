Government

Ensure transparency in spending public money: President asks CAG

Delegation led by Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury submits Annual Audit Report 2017-18 to president M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban, Dhaka on 2 March 2021
President M Abdul Hamid on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in spending government funds for the sake of public interest as a delegation of Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh (CAG) submitted Annual Audit Report 2017-18 to him at Bangabhaban in the capital in the evening.

“Audit is very important to ensure transparency in government expenditure ... The government’s expenditure is gradually increasing at present,” he told the delegation led by Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury.

The head of the state directed the CAG to intensify the audit activities to resolve the unresolved audit objections, president’s press secretary Mohammad Joynal Abedin told BSS.

During the submission of the report, the CAG apprised the president of the different aspects of the report of the office of the CAG, the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of Bangladesh.

Thanking the delegation led by the CAG for submitting the report, the president hoped that the CAG office would take all possible steps in ensuring more transparency in its overall activities in days to come.

Secretaries concerned to the President office, among others were also present there.

