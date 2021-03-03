Ensure transparency in spending public money: President asks CAG

President M Abdul Hamid on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in spending government funds for the sake of public interest as a delegation of Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh (CAG) submitted Annual Audit Report 2017-18 to him at Bangabhaban in the capital in the evening.

“Audit is very important to ensure transparency in government expenditure ... The government’s expenditure is gradually increasing at present,” he told the delegation led by Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury.

The head of the state directed the CAG to intensify the audit activities to resolve the unresolved audit objections, president’s press secretary Mohammad Joynal Abedin told BSS.