Government

Govt unveils eight more decisions to lessen expenditure

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The government has issued a circular asking all of its offices to reduce electricity use by 25 per cent and cut energy sector budget by 20 per cent in a bid to tackle the economic crisis.

Eight more decisions were taken today, Wednesday as a part of the cost reduction policy of the government in a meeting at the prime minister's office (PMO) office at Tejgaon in Dhaka with the prime minister's principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus in the chair.

The secretaries from different ministries and divisions were present at the meeting.

The decisions include avoiding in-person meeting unless emergency, refraining from foreign trip unless urgency, strengthening market monitoring to control the price of essentials and taking action against the hoarders through mobile courts.

Apart from this, the circular read the education ministry and the primary and mass education ministry will take necessary steps over transporting students to the educational institutions by private vehicles.

The ministries have been asked to increase the internal resources from the beginning of the fiscal while the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to take effective measures in achieving target.

