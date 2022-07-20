Govt unveils eight more decisions to lessen expenditure

The government has issued a circular asking all of its offices to reduce electricity use by 25 per cent and cut energy sector budget by 20 per cent in a bid to tackle the economic crisis.

Eight more decisions were taken today, Wednesday as a part of the cost reduction policy of the government in a meeting at the prime minister's office (PMO) office at Tejgaon in Dhaka with the prime minister's principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus in the chair.