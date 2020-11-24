Faridul Haque Khan to be state minister for religious affairs

Faridul Haque Khan, the Jamalpur-2 member of parliament of the ruling Awami League, is to be made state minister for religious affairs. He is scheduled to be sworn in as state minister today, Tuesday, at Bangabhaban, according to sources in the cabinet division.

Earlier on 14 June this year the state minister for religious affairs, Sheikh Abdullah, died after contracting coronavirus. He was a state minister in the technocrat quota. The office of state minister for religious affairs has been vacant since then. The names of various Awami League MPs had been heard as the next possible state minister for religious affairs.

Md Faridul Haque Khan has been elected thrice as MP from the Jamalpur-e constituency.