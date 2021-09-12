Focus must be on environment while taking up any project: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday stressed the importance of keeping the environment in mind while taking any development project.

“We must focus on the environment while taking any project, we always should take protective measures before taking any step,” she said.

The prime minister said this while speaking at a programme to inaugurate five power plants with a total electricity generation capacity of 879 MW.

Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the power plants through a videoconference from her official residence, Gonobhaban, as the programme was held at the Bijoy Hall of Bidyut Bhaban in the capital.