Momen explains Bangladesh's participation in Myanmar Armed Forces Day parade

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said that the defence attaché of Bangladesh embassy in Myanmar did not joined the parade on Myanmar Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw alone. A total of eight countries, including Bangladesh, took part in the programme and that’s a routine programme.

The foreign minister said this in a virtual press conference on Wednesday organised to brief media about the D-8 Summit.

Eight countries - Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand - sent their representatives in the Myanmar Armed Forces Day parade, organised on a day that saw the highest number of deaths (114) of anti-junta protesters.