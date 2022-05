Foreign trips of all government officials, including officials of the statutory, state-owned, autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations and state-run companies and financial institutions, in the context of post-Covid-19 economic recovery and ongoing global situation, according to a finance ministry circular issued on Monday.

Earlier in a circular, the finance ministry said all types of foreign trips, including exposure visits or study tour or APA and innovation tour, and participation in workshops or seminars, under operating and development budgets for all government officials will remain stopped until further notice.