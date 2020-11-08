Forgery in the secondary and higher education directorate’s DG office

There are allegations of corruption concerning the work of this massive number of teachers and employees. There are also allegations of certain officials and employees forming a ‘syndicate’ involved in all sorts of corruption and bribery. Teachers coming from far remote areas often have to face all sorts of harassment.

It was amidst all this corruption that the manipulations of the DG office’s assistant Md Jewel recently came to light when he was ‘arranging’ the transfer of Dhaka’s Azimpur Government Girls School and College’s assistant maths teacher KM Mahmudul Hasan to Dhaka’s Government Laboratory High School, and assistant English teacher Fatema Akhter of Cumilla’s Begum Amena Sultan Government Girls High School in Daudkandi to a school in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka. He had resorted to forgery to facilitate these transfers.

He had forged the signature of the deputy minister for education on the application, recommending the transfers. He has allegedly carried out similarly forgeries in the past, but even if they were suspicious, the officials would not say anything as he was the assistant of the DG’s office. But this time one of the officers grew very suspicious and informed his seniors about the matter. The deputy minister was then informed and the matter was revealed. The deputy minister issued directives for action to be taken.