Formulate well-coordinated roadmap to face COVID crisis: PM Hasina to world leaders

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday urged world leaders to formulate a well-coordinated roadmap to face the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a multifaceted global problem and it should be addressed globally. We need a well-coordinated roadmap to face this crisis,” she said while virtually inaugurating the 14th international conference of the finance ministers of ASEM member countries.

Bangladesh hosted the meeting virtually which the prime minister opened by delivering a pre-recorded video message.