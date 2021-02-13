'Government considering on-spot registration for senior citizens'

On Thursday, the government decided to halt the on-spot registration for COVID-19 vaccine following a surge of registrations at healthcare facilities.



"On-spot registration got an overwhelming response compared to online enrollment. Also, people who registered online are facing problems at the vaccination centres," health minister Zahid Maleque said.



"The vaccination process is getting delayed and the elderlies are suffering much. So we had to call off 'on-spot' registration."

