Govt bars outdoor Baishakhi celebrations this year

The government has asked everyone not to hold any mass gatherings and outdoor celebrations during Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bangla calendar, for the second time in a row to curb the spread of Covid-19, reports UNB.

The cultural affairs ministry called on the people to welcome the Bengali New Year 1428 on 14 April with online festivities.

Pahela Baishakh celebrations form an integral part of Bengali culture since they began over six centuries back.

A notification issued by the ministry on Wednesday said, “In line with the instructions issued by the cabinet division, following the current Covid-19 situation, it is requested that events be organised on online platforms if possible. Mass gatherings should be avoided at any cost.”