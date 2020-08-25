Govt considering resuming pre-COVID transport fare: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the government was considering resuming the fare of public transports that existed before the onslaught of novel coronavirus pandemic on condition, reports news agency BSS.
“Making the use of masks mandatory and not carrying standing passengers in public transport, the government is thinking of returning to the previous fare of public transport. A decision would be taken soon to this end,” he said while addressing a view-exchange meeting through videoconferencing from his official residence in the capital.
The meeting was held with officials of Cumilla road zone, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority and Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation.
About the long-pending Rohingya crisis, Quader said the prime minister Sheikh Hasina-led government continues its diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis
About the long-pending Rohingya crisis, Quader said the prime minister Sheikh Hasina-led government continues its diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.
The Rohingya influx is adversely affecting the Bangladesh’s environment and tourism industry, he added.
Quader, also general secretary of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, drew the attention of the international community, including the United Nations, to resolve the Rohingya problem, stating that it would be very difficult for Bangladesh to bear the pressure of an additional 1.1 million Rohingyas if the interest of the international community on the issue minimises.
Stressing the need for ensuring quality in road construction, he said the slow pace of land acquisition was delaying the project implementation in many cases.
The minister directed the authorities concerned to increase the supervision of the engineers in construction of roads and highways.
Terming the Dhaka-Chittagong highway a lifeline of the country’s economy, Quader said since the construction of second Kanchpur, Meghna and Gomati bridges there is no traffic congestion on the highway.
However, he said, there is a lack of cleanliness and that is why the highway from Jatrabari to Kanchpur should be remained clean.
He expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace in upgrading the highway from Comilla to Begumganj into four-lane.
Resolving the complexities in land acquisition, the works of Feni- Chowmuhani and Chowmuhani-Sonapur four-lane projects should be completed soon, the minister added.