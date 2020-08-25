Govt considering resuming pre-COVID transport fare: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the government was considering resuming the fare of public transports that existed before the onslaught of novel coronavirus pandemic on condition, reports news agency BSS.

“Making the use of masks mandatory and not carrying standing passengers in public transport, the government is thinking of returning to the previous fare of public transport. A decision would be taken soon to this end,” he said while addressing a view-exchange meeting through videoconferencing from his official residence in the capital.