Govt doing its best to rein in prices of essential commodities: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to ensure fire extinguishing system in every structure, saying the government has to see the safety and security issues as it is working to change the countrymen’s fate.

“Each building, office, court, school, college, university, institution, shopping mall, recreation centre, cinema hall, industry and all structures will have to be the fire fighting and extinguishing systems,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed 40 fire stations in different parts of the country as the chief guest.

She virtually joined the function held at Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate Headquarters from her official residence, Gonobhaban, in the capital city.

Mentioning fire extinguishing system very important, she said alongside making sure to have this system, it is also inevitable to keep rain water harvesting facility and water body everywhere to tackle any accident and conduct rescue operation.