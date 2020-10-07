'Govt kept aside Tk 6b to procure COVID-19 vaccine'

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said there will be no lack of funds to procure the COVID-19 vaccine as the government has kept aside an amount of Tk 6 billion under a project to procure the vaccine, reports UNB.

"So, there'll be no lack of funds to procure the vaccine. Bangladesh will collect it from where it's available," the cabinet secretary told a press briefing after the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina joined the meeting through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban, while other cabinet members got connected from the Bangladesh Secretariat.

The cabinet also expressed the hope that Bangladesh will get the COVID-19 vaccine on priority basis, once it is ready, as the government is in touch with all the countries and organisations trying to develop it.


Advertisement


"Detailed discussions were held on COVID-19 vaccine today.... Bangladesh will get it on priority basis relatively at a lower price. Not only that but our one or more than one pharmaceutical companies will also be able to produce vaccines," said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at a press briefing after the meeting.


He said different countries across the world are in a race to develop vaccines since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Right from the beginning, we've been maintaining contacts regularly with all those who are in the race to produce it," he said.


Advertisement

The cabinet secretary said Bangladesh will not allow any vaccine without recognition of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Following the WHO recognition as the baseline, the health ministry, the department concerned and some local pharmaceuticals are also in touch with those who are trying to develop it.


The health service division briefed the cabinet about the latest update over the COVID-19 vaccine.

More News

Cabinet declares 7 March as ‘Historic Day’

Cabinet declares 7 March as ‘Historic Day’

Countries investing in Myanmar may not get desired returns if Rohingya crisis remains unsettled: Momen

In this file photo taken on October 19, 2017 Rohingya refugees who were stranded walk near the no man`s land area between Bangladesh and Myanmar in the Palongkhali area next to Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar

PM Hasina satisfied with standard of rice at govt warehouses

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina examines parboiled and atap rice collected from the Central Storage Depot and Local Storage Depot across the country from her official Gonobhaban residence, Dhaka on 6 October 2020

Govt mulls to prepare database of returnees, stranded migrant workers

Stranded Bangladeshi workers gather outside of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines office, demanding flight tickets to go back to Saudi Arabia, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 24 September 2020