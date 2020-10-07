'Govt kept aside Tk 6b to procure COVID-19 vaccine'

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said there will be no lack of funds to procure the COVID-19 vaccine as the government has kept aside an amount of Tk 6 billion under a project to procure the vaccine, reports UNB.



"So, there'll be no lack of funds to procure the vaccine. Bangladesh will collect it from where it's available," the cabinet secretary told a press briefing after the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina joined the meeting through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban, while other cabinet members got connected from the Bangladesh Secretariat.

The cabinet also expressed the hope that Bangladesh will get the COVID-19 vaccine on priority basis, once it is ready, as the government is in touch with all the countries and organisations trying to develop it.





