'Govt kept aside Tk 6b to procure COVID-19 vaccine'

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said there will be no lack of funds to procure the COVID-19 vaccine as the government has kept aside an amount of Tk 6 billion under a project to procure the vaccine, reports UNB.
"So, there'll be no lack of funds to procure the vaccine. Bangladesh will collect it from where it's available," the cabinet secretary told a press briefing after the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina joined the meeting through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban, while other cabinet members got connected from the Bangladesh Secretariat.
The cabinet also expressed the hope that Bangladesh will get the COVID-19 vaccine on priority basis, once it is ready, as the government is in touch with all the countries and organisations trying to develop it.
"Detailed discussions were held on COVID-19 vaccine today.... Bangladesh will get it on priority basis relatively at a lower price. Not only that but our one or more than one pharmaceutical companies will also be able to produce vaccines," said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at a press briefing after the meeting.
He said different countries across the world are in a race to develop vaccines since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Right from the beginning, we've been maintaining contacts regularly with all those who are in the race to produce it," he said.
The cabinet secretary said Bangladesh will not allow any vaccine without recognition of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Following the WHO recognition as the baseline, the health ministry, the department concerned and some local pharmaceuticals are also in touch with those who are trying to develop it.
The health service division briefed the cabinet about the latest update over the COVID-19 vaccine.