Govt mulls over introducing ‘National Water Grid Line’: Tajul

Local government, rural development and cooperatives (LGRD) minister Md Tajul Islam on Wednesday said the government is planning to launch a ‘National Water Grid Line’ to provide safe water supply across the country, including in the coastal areas, reports state-run news agency BSS.

He was addressing the Governing Board Meeting-2021 on behalf of Bangladesh at The Regional Center on Urban Water Management (RCUWM) through video conference in the city.

The minister also called upon the member states to launch ‘inter-border water grid lines’ to address regional water issues.