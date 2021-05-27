Govt mulls over introducing ‘National Water Grid Line’: Tajul

Local government, rural development and cooperatives (LGRD) minister Md Tajul Islam on Wednesday said the government is planning to launch a ‘National Water Grid Line’ to provide safe water supply across the country, including in the coastal areas, reports state-run news agency BSS.
He was addressing the Governing Board Meeting-2021 on behalf of Bangladesh at The Regional Center on Urban Water Management (RCUWM) through video conference in the city.
The minister also called upon the member states to launch ‘inter-border water grid lines’ to address regional water issues.
RCUWM was formed in 2002 under the auspices of UNESCO for raising capacity building, research and exchange of strategies of member countries for development of water sector, said a press release.
Tajul said that apart from the salt-water in the coastal areas, supplying safe drinking water in some parts of the country has become a challenge.
He mentioned that this challenge would be met if water could be supplied through zones and sub-zones through the creation of ‘National Water Grid Line’.
The meeting was attended by ministers of water affairs of 16 countries including Iraq, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Germany and Turkey and various high officials of several international organisations such as UNESCO, UNDP, FAO, WMO, IWA and IsDB.